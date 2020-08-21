Aarti Drugs soars 48% in five days

Aarti Drugs hit an upper curuit of 10% at Rs 3122.75, extending gains for the fifth day in a row.

The stock has surged 47.76% in five sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 2,113.45 on 14 August 2020.

The company's board on Thursday (20 August) approved issuing three bonus shares for each share held.

Aarti Drugs is a pharmaceutical company. The company has a strong presence in the anti-diarrhea, anti-inflammatory therapeutic groups. With its manufacturing facilities at Tarapur and Sarigam, the company manufactures vitamins, anti-arthritis, anti-fungal, antibiotics, ACE inhibitors, besides its range in anti-diabetic, anti-cholinergic, sedatives and anti-depressant drugs.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit surged 280.60% to Rs 85.45 crore on a 34.3% jump in net sales to Rs 544.67 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)