Volumes spurt at Team Lease Services Ltd counter

Team Lease Services Ltd registered volume of 50917 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 26.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1890 shares

Mphasis Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Page Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 August 2020.

Team Lease Services Ltd registered volume of 50917 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 26.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1890 shares. The stock rose 1.34% to Rs.2,262.15. Volumes stood at 396 shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd notched up volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 19.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8305 shares. The stock rose 0.24% to Rs.1,199.15. Volumes stood at 1881 shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd notched up volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 15.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15762 shares. The stock rose 1.41% to Rs.466.80. Volumes stood at 37482 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd registered volume of 7261 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 873 shares. The stock rose 11.51% to Rs.2,156.45. Volumes stood at 1823 shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd recorded volume of 10398 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1356 shares. The stock gained 1.46% to Rs.19,271.60. Volumes stood at 883 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)