Aarti Industries enters into contract worth $125 mn with global chemical conglomerate

has entered into a $125 million (Rs 900 crore) multi-year contract with a Global Chemical Conglomerate. The contract entails supply of a for a period of 10 years.

The plant is expected to commission in Q4 FY 2021, with average annual revenue of $ 12.5 million.

The end use of the product is one of the major new growth initiative for the customer. The supply quantities of the contract will be used to seed the market and increase the potential market size of the product.

AIL estimates a capital investment of approx. $15 milllon to setup a commercial for the production of this The upcoming facility will be located in the state of

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)