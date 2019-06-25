Aarti Industries fixes record date for composite scheme of arrangement

Industries announced that in accordance with the provisions set out under Paragraph 1.16 and 1.17 of Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Industries, Surfactants and and their respective Shareholders, the Record Dates have been fixed as under;

A) 04 July 2019 as 'Record Date 'A', to determine the members of ' Industries' (as per the scheme 'A'), to whom Equity Shares or Redeemable Preference Shares of ' Surfactants' (as per the scheme 'A') to be allotted pursuant to part 'C' of the Scheme.

B) 05 July 2019 as 'Record Date 'B', to determine the Member of 'Nascent Chemical Industries' (as per the Scheme 'B') to whom equity shares of 'Aarti Industries' (as per the scheme 'B) will be issued.

