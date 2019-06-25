Aarti Industries fixes record date for composite scheme of arrangement

-
Aarti Industries announced that in accordance with the provisions set out under Paragraph 1.16 and 1.17 of Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Aarti Industries, Arti Surfactants and Nascent Chemical Industries and their respective Shareholders, the Record Dates have been fixed as under;
A) 04 July 2019 as 'Record Date 'A', to determine the members of 'Aarti Industries' (as per the scheme Demerged Company 'A'), to whom Equity Shares or Redeemable Preference Shares of 'Arti Surfactants' (as per the scheme Resultant Company 'A') to be allotted pursuant to part 'C' of the Scheme.
B) 05 July 2019 as 'Record Date 'B', to determine the Member of 'Nascent Chemical Industries' (as per the Scheme Demerged Company 'B') to whom equity shares of 'Aarti Industries' (as per the scheme Resultant Company 'B) will be issued.
