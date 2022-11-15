Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 21.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.27% to Rs 112.65 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon rose 21.36% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.27% to Rs 112.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.112.6565.394.805.185.333.655.043.394.093.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)