JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sinnar Bidi Udyog reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 21.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 72.27% to Rs 112.65 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon rose 21.36% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.27% to Rs 112.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales112.6565.39 72 OPM %4.805.18 -PBDT5.333.65 46 PBT5.043.39 49 NP4.093.37 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU