Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit rises 21.36% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the September 2022 quarter
HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Infosys consolidated net profit rises 11.07% in the September 2022 quarter
Mindtree consolidated net profit rises 27.53% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 72.27% to Rs 112.65 croreNet profit of Aarvi Encon rose 21.36% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.27% to Rs 112.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales112.6565.39 72 OPM %4.805.18 -PBDT5.333.65 46 PBT5.043.39 49 NP4.093.37 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU