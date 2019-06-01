Aaswa Trading and Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aaswa Trading and Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Vishvprabha Trading considers setting up canning and juice factory in Gujarat
Sebi imposes Rs 3.40-crore fine on Exelon Infrastructure, 27 entities
Chevron, Total and Reliance join oil blockchain platform Vakt
PH Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.01 croreNet profit of Aaswa Trading and Exports reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 3.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.010 0 3.652.73 34 OPM %-1.980 --2.74-3.66 - PBDT0.010 0 0.110 0 PBT0.010 0 0.110 0 NP0.010 0 0.110 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU