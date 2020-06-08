Abbott India standalone net profit declines 1.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 961.20 crore

Net profit of Abbott India declined 1.96% to Rs 110.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 961.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 906.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.67% to Rs 592.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 450.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 4093.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3678.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

