Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Abbott India standalone net profit rises 38.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.88% to Rs 1379.48 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 38.05% to Rs 265.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 192.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 1379.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1222.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1379.481222.06 13 OPM %24.8921.25 -PBDT372.86273.39 36 PBT355.39257.19 38 NP265.52192.33 38

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:46 IST

