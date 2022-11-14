Abbott India standalone net profit rises 38.05% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 12.88% to Rs 1379.48 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 38.05% to Rs 265.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 192.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 1379.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1222.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1379.481222.06 13 OPM %24.8921.25 -PBDT372.86273.39 36 PBT355.39257.19 38 NP265.52192.33 38
