Abbott India standalone net profit rises 38.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Abbott India rose 38.05% to Rs 265.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 192.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 1379.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1222.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1379.481222.0624.8921.25372.86273.39355.39257.19265.52192.33

