ABC India standalone net profit rises 14.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 33.99 crore

Net profit of ABC India rose 14.49% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales33.9932.62 4 OPM %2.684.35 -PBDT0.560.95 -41 PBT0.320.69 -54 NP0.790.69 14

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:25 IST

