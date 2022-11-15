ABC India standalone net profit rises 14.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 33.99 crore

Net profit of ABC India rose 14.49% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

