Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit declines 94.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 238.12 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping declined 94.08% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 238.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 189.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.238.12189.781.847.892.2513.69-0.8210.640.416.92

