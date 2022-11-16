Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit declines 94.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 238.12 croreNet profit of Accuracy Shipping declined 94.08% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 238.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 189.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales238.12189.78 25 OPM %1.847.89 -PBDT2.2513.69 -84 PBT-0.8210.64 PL NP0.416.92 -94
