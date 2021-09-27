Adani Airport Holdings to acquire 74% stake in April Moon Retail

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises has signed share subscription agreement with April Moon Retail (AMRL) and existing shareholders of AMRL namely, Arjun Ahuja, Karan Ahuja, Aliya Ahuja and Kabir Ahuja for purpose of strategic partnership to operate duty free outlets in airports.

On completion of the transaction, AAHL will subscribe to 74,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each constituting 74% of share capital of AMRPL on fully diluted basis for an aggregate investment of Rs. 7.40 lakh.

