IDBI Bank receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

IDBI Bank announced that ICRA has upgraded IDBI Bank's existing rating to 'ICRA A+' from 'ICRA A' for Infrastructure bonds, Flexi Bond, Senior & Lower Tier II bonds, Subordinate debt, 'ICRA A+' from 'ICRA A (Hyb)' for Basel III Tier II Bonds, 'ICRA A' from 'ICRA BBB+' for Basel II Upper Tier II bonds.

Further, it has reaffirmed the short term rating on the Certificate of Deposit programme at 'ICRA Al+' and 'MAA-' for Fixed Deposit programme. At the same time, the outlook for the Bank has been kept unchanged as 'Stable'.

