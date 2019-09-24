JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Suven Life Science update on clinical trial of SUVN G-3031 compound
Business Standard

Adani Enterprises incorporates company named 'Adani Guwahati International Airport'

Capital Market 

Adani Enterprises has incorporated a subsidiary named, "Adani Guwahati International Airport" on 23 September, 2019.

Adani Guwahati International Airport will carry out the operations e. maintenance related activities of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport located at Guwahati, Assam and is yet to commence its business operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU