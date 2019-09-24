Adani Enterprises incorporates company named 'Adani Guwahati International Airport'

Adani Enterprises has incorporated a subsidiary named, "Adani Guwahati International Airport" on 23 September, 2019.

Adani Guwahati International Airport will carry out the operations e. maintenance related activities of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport located at Guwahati, Assam and is yet to commence its business operations.

