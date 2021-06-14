Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 71.3 points or 2.36% at 2953.66 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 10.63%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were K E C International Ltd (down 1.68%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.49%), CESC Ltd (down 1.33%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.05%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.86%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 0.37%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.16%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.14%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.16 or 0.06% at 52505.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 2 points or 0.01% at 15797.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 11.38 points or 0.05% at 25104.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.1 points or 0.54% at 7866.52.

On BSE,1509 shares were trading in green, 1704 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

