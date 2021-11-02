Natco Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 855.3, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.54% in last one year as compared to a 51.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.35% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 855.3, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17904.15. The Sensex is at 60014.98, down 0.21%. Natco Pharma Ltd has slipped around 6.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14049.45, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65584 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 59.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

