Nestle India announces change in ED Finance & Control and CFO

Nestle India announced that David Steven McDaniel, Executive Director - Finance & Control and Chief Financial Officer, shall demit office effective from 1 March 2023.

McDaniel will be taking up a new assignment with a NestlAffiliate.

Svetlana Boldina, currently Head of Finance and Control, NestlIndonesia, has been nominated to succeed David McDaniel as Executive Director - Finance & Control and Chief Financial Officer effective from 1st March 2023, subject to approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)