Hitachi Energy to acquire balance stake in ABB by Dec'22

Capital Market 

Hitachi Energy today announced that Hitachi has signed a share transfer agreement for the remaining 19.9% shares from ABB, pursuant to the acquisition agreement signed on 17 December 2018.

This is in line with the plan and ahead of schedule, and the transfer of shares will be completed by end of December 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 13:45 IST

