Board of Motherson Sumi Wiring India approves bonus issue of 2:5

At meeting held on 30 September 2022

The Board of Motherson Sumi Wiring India at its meeting held on 30 September 2022 has approved to increase the authorised share capital from Rs 333 crore to Rs 900 crore. The Board approved issue of bonus shares in ratio of 2:5 (two bonus equity shares against five equity shares of Re 1 each held in the company).

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 12:05 IST

