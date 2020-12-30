Adani Green Energy commissions 100 MWac solar power project in Gujarat

Adani Solar Energy Kutchh Two, a Whollyowned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has commissioned 100 MWac Solar Power Project at Khirsara, Gujarat, ahead of its scheduled Commercial Operation Date (COD) according to its 25-year-long Power Purchase Agreement (PPA ) with the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam India (GUVNL).
The PPA is priced at Rs. 2.44/kWh, as on 29 December, 2020.
With this commissioning AGEL's total operational renewable capacity grows to 2,950 MWac demonstrating a CAGR of 55% since March 2016.
