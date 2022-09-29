JUST IN
Adani Green Energy commissions 660 MW world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant

Adani Green Energy has commissioned 600 MW World's largest co-located Wind-Solar Hybrid power plant ''Hybrid Power Plant'' at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The plant has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with SECI at Rs 2.69/kwh for 25 years.

This Hybrid Power Plant has been implemented with cutting edge technology, consisting of600 MW Solar and ~150 MW Wind plants.

The Solar plant uses technologically superior Bifacial PV modules and employs Horizontal Single-Axis Tracker (HSAT) technology to capture maximum energy from the sun. The co-located Hybrid Power Plant shall not only reduce intermittency of RE power, but shall also help the Nation in optimal utilisation of transmission network.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 11:56 IST

