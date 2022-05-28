Adani Green Energy commissions wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan

AHEJOL, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL), has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan. This plant in Jaisalmer is, the first ever wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India.

The hybrid power plant integrated through solar and wind power generation, harnesses the full potential of renewable energy by resolving the intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand.

The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with tariff at Rs. 2.69 per kWh, well below the Average Power Procurement Cost (APPC) at national level, delivering access to affordable, modern, and clean energy to all. With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL now has an operational capacity of 5.8 GW. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of 20.4 GW well on track to meet its vision of 45GW capacity by 2030.

