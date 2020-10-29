HBL Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Saregama India hits the roof after global licensing deal with Facebook
Saregama India adds 44% in two days after Facebook deal
Saregama rallies after licensing deal with ShareChat, Moj platforms
Saregama enters into global licensing deal with ShareChat and Moj
Spotify inks licensing deal with Saregama for India market
-
Oil Country Tubular Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2020.
Oil Country Tubular Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2020.
HBL Power Systems Ltd soared 10.14% to Rs 20.1 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36049 shares in the past one month.
Oil Country Tubular Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 4.52. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4675 shares in the past one month.
Almondz Global Securities Ltd surged 9.95% to Rs 13.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 477 shares in the past one month.
Saregama India Ltd exploded 9.80% to Rs 683.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2017 shares in the past one month.
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd jumped 9.28% to Rs 17.08. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11455 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU