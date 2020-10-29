HBL Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oil Country Tubular Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2020.

HBL Power Systems Ltd soared 10.14% to Rs 20.1 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36049 shares in the past one month.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 4.52. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4675 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd surged 9.95% to Rs 13.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 477 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd exploded 9.80% to Rs 683.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2017 shares in the past one month.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd jumped 9.28% to Rs 17.08. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11455 shares in the past one month.

