Adani Green Energy Ltd Slides 1.82%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 3.67% over last one month compared to 3.19% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.53% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 1.82% today to trade at Rs 2004. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.52% to quote at 3760.86. The index is down 3.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd decreased 1.3% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 0.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 19.68 % over last one year compared to the 5.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 3.67% over last one month compared to 3.19% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 4.53% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5318 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 49040 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1242.55 on 01 Dec 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)