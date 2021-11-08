Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 2.32%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.39%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 4.27% over last one month compared to 8.21% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.03% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 2.32% today to trade at Rs 1227.1. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.39% to quote at 28494. The index is up 8.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Forge Ltd increased 2.02% and Larsen & Toubro Ltd added 1.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 92.43 % over last one year compared to the 43.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 4.27% over last one month compared to 8.21% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1457 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 60910 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1394 on 25 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 798.6 on 05 Nov 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)