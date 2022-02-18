Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 2.93%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 8.77% over last one month compared to 0.38% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 3.83% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 2.93% today to trade at Rs 2107.8. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.74% to quote at 3917.3. The index is down 0.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 1.71% and NTPC Ltd added 1.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 60.71 % over last one year compared to the 12.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 8.77% over last one month compared to 0.38% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 3.83% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16875 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42902 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2128.9 on 18 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.2 on 11 Aug 2021.

