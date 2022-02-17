S.M. Gold Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd and IRIS Business Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2022.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd and IRIS Business Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2022.

S.M. Gold Ltd crashed 10.45% to Rs 272.4 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 1171.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10795 shares in the past one month.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd tumbled 6.30% to Rs 71.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53472 shares in the past one month.

Medplus Health Services Ltd shed 5.92% to Rs 1065. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22504 shares in the past one month.

IRIS Business Services Ltd fell 5.66% to Rs 111.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5145 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)