RBI OKs appointment of Pralay Mondal as deputy MD of CSB Bank

CSB Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Pralay Mondal as the deputy managing director of the bank, for a period of three years.

On June 8, 2021, the bank had announced the appointment of Pralay Mondal as the deputy managing director of the bank, subject to RBI's approval.

CSB Bank has a strong base in Kerala along with significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. It offers a wide range of products and services to overall customer base of 1.6 million, with particular focus on SME, retail, and NRI customers.

The bank's standalone net profit surged 179.5% to Rs 148.25 crore on a 5.6% decline in total income to Rs 579.81 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.43% to end at Rs 237.70 on the BSE yesterday.

