Hero Motocorp opens new dealership in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Hero Motocorp records 22% fall in Jan'22 auto sales
Hero MotoCorp expands operations and dealership in Argentina
Hero MotoCorp rises on launching Hero Hunk 150R motorcycle in Bangladesh
Hero Motocorp to infuse Rs 420 crore in Ather Energy
Revolt to expand dealership network in three major cities ahead of festive season
-
The two-wheeler major has inaugurated its new dealership - Surya Hero in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Surya Hero will act as a one-stop-shop for all the sales and customer service requirements, in addition to offering the latest range of Hero-branded merchandise and accessories at the dealership.
The new facility is spread over an area of over 30,000 sq. ft. combines a physical and 360-degree digital retail proposition to its customers. The showroom features an Experience Zone featuring Virtual Reality to bring customers face-to-face with the latest updates on Hero MotoCorp's product range. An interactive virtual product presentation displayed on a large screen along with Hero Product Configurator (HPC) helps customers to evaluate and select their motorcycles and scooters as per their choice.
Naveen Chauhan, head of sales & after sales, Hero MotoCorp said, "We are delighted to launch one of our largest dealership in India. In contrast to a traditional automotive dealership, the newly launched outlet is an interactive and interesting space that engages the customers instantly."
Bharat Saneja, one of the leading dealer partners of Hero MotoCorp and managing director - Surya Hero said, "Rajasthan has been a key market for us and it is befitting that the next-generation dealership of Hero MotoCorp has come up in Jaipur."
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp were down 0.07% to Rs 2775.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU