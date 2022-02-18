Hero Motocorp opens new dealership in Rajasthan

The two-wheeler major has inaugurated its new dealership - Surya Hero in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Surya Hero will act as a one-stop-shop for all the sales and customer service requirements, in addition to offering the latest range of Hero-branded merchandise and accessories at the dealership.

The new facility is spread over an area of over 30,000 sq. ft. combines a physical and 360-degree digital retail proposition to its customers. The showroom features an Experience Zone featuring Virtual Reality to bring customers face-to-face with the latest updates on Hero MotoCorp's product range. An interactive virtual product presentation displayed on a large screen along with Hero Product Configurator (HPC) helps customers to evaluate and select their motorcycles and scooters as per their choice.

Naveen Chauhan, head of sales & after sales, Hero MotoCorp said, "We are delighted to launch one of our largest dealership in India. In contrast to a traditional automotive dealership, the newly launched outlet is an interactive and interesting space that engages the customers instantly."

Bharat Saneja, one of the leading dealer partners of Hero MotoCorp and managing director - Surya Hero said, "Rajasthan has been a key market for us and it is befitting that the next-generation dealership of Hero MotoCorp has come up in Jaipur."

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp were down 0.07% to Rs 2775.25 on the BSE.

