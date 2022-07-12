Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 4.56%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 2308, up 4.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 133.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.84% jump in NIFTY and a 28.61% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2308, up 4.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 16104.05. The Sensex is at 54025.58, down 0.68%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 28.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25005.5, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

