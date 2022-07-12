ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 July 2022.

ITI Ltd surged 13.99% to Rs 111.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd spiked 10.49% to Rs 458.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 702 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd soared 8.54% to Rs 28.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd rose 6.57% to Rs 66.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd exploded 6.52% to Rs 365.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16961 shares in the past one month.

