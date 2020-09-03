Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 5%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.33%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 67.07% over last one month compared to 10.82% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 3.85% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 573.3. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.33% to quote at 14292.73. The index is up 10.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd increased 1.95% and Bharat Forge Ltd added 1.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went down 14.32 % over last one year compared to the 6.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 67.07% over last one month compared to 10.82% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 3.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 42216 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.85 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 573.3 on 03 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 43.55 on 04 Sep 2019.

