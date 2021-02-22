Adani Green Energy Ltd stays in winning mode

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1120, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 502.47% in last one year as compared to a 25.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.59% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1120, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 14813.75. The Sensex is at 50123.32, down 1.51%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 8.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18681.5, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

