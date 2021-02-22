Hindustan Copper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd and IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2021.

Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 16.07% to Rs 99.7 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd spiked 12.28% to Rs 54.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62629 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd soared 11.31% to Rs 3306.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2561 shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd exploded 10.57% to Rs 441.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38317 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 236.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

