Magnum Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Goldstone Technologies Ltd, Aban Offshore Ltd, CMI Ltd and Vardhman Polytex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2021.
Magnum Ventures Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 5.29 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5867 shares in the past one month.
Goldstone Technologies Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 15.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34717 shares in the past one month.
Aban Offshore Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 35.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50782 shares in the past one month.
CMI Ltd gained 9.96% to Rs 56.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17829 shares in the past one month.
Vardhman Polytex Ltd advanced 9.96% to Rs 22.86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30876 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
