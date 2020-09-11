JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Green Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 45.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 724.67 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy reported to Rs 45.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 96.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 724.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 660.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales724.67660.81 10 OPM %80.0374.71 -PBDT232.03214.92 8 PBT121.93-32.84 LP NP45.30-96.00 LP

