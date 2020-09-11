JUST IN
Garware Technical Fibres standalone net profit declines 39.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.94% to Rs 151.15 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 39.19% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.94% to Rs 151.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 232.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales151.15232.33 -35 OPM %11.8418.56 -PBDT27.7046.84 -41 PBT22.7442.20 -46 NP18.0029.60 -39

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 14:44 IST

