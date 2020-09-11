Garware Technical Fibres standalone net profit declines 39.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.94% to Rs 151.15 crore

Net profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 39.19% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.94% to Rs 151.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 232.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.151.15232.3311.8418.5627.7046.8422.7442.2018.0029.60

