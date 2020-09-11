Garware Technical Fibres standalone net profit declines 39.19% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Garware Technical Fibres standalone net profit rises 99.95% in the March 2020 quarter
Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit declines 2.51% in the March 2020 quarter
Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2020 quarter
Garware Polyester standalone net profit declines 41.60% in the June 2020 quarter
VTM standalone net profit declines 82.39% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 34.94% to Rs 151.15 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 39.19% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.94% to Rs 151.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 232.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales151.15232.33 -35 OPM %11.8418.56 -PBDT27.7046.84 -41 PBT22.7442.20 -46 NP18.0029.60 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU