Adani Group fully prepays share backed promoter financing

The group has concluded full repayment of margin linked share backed financing well ahead of 31 March 2023.

The Adani Group has completed full prepayment of margin linked share backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, well before committed timeline of 31 March 2023.

In addition to above, promoters have also prepaid $500 million facility taken for Ambuja acquisition financing. This is in line with promoters' commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC.

The entire prepayment program of $2.65 billion has been completed within 6 weeks, which testifies the strong liquidity management and access to capital at sponsor level, supplementing the solid capital prudency adopted at all portfolio companies, a press release issued on 12 March 2023 stated.

Following the update, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas were up 5% each. Adani Enterprises was up 1.57%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.30%) and Adani Wilmar (down 2.85%) declined.

The Nifty 50 index was down 236 points, or 1.36% at 17,176.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)