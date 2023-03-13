Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 473.47 points or 1.61% at 28847.48 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (down 3.93%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 2.65%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.4%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.22%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.87%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.85%), Bosch Ltd (down 1.83%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.69%), and Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.67%).
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 675.2 or 1.14% at 58459.93.
The Nifty 50 index was down 187.5 points or 1.08% at 17225.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 448.17 points or 1.6% at 27503.94.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 125.05 points or 1.42% at 8662.75.
On BSE,840 shares were trading in green, 2674 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.
