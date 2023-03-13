Financials shares edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index falling 126.77 points or 1.5% at 8310.46 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 6.56%), Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.95%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 4.92%),IFCI Ltd (down 4.92%),Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 4.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were South Indian Bank Ltd (down 4.72%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.43%), Yes Bank Ltd (down 4.18%), Fino Payments Bank Ltd (down 4.14%), and Oswal Green Tech Ltd (down 4.03%).

On the other hand, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (up 4.38%), Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd (up 2.13%), and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (up 0.83%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 675.2 or 1.14% at 58459.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 187.5 points or 1.08% at 17225.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 448.17 points or 1.6% at 27503.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 125.05 points or 1.42% at 8662.75.

On BSE,840 shares were trading in green, 2674 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)