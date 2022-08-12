Adani Group to invest Rs 57,575 cr in Odisha

To set up 4MMTPA integrated alumina refinery and 30 MMTPA iron ore project

Adani Group will invest Rs 57,575 crore in the state of Odisha. The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the Govt of Odisha, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the Adani Group's proposal to set up two projects - a 4 MMTPA Integrated Alumina Refinery and a 30 MMTPA Iron Ore (Value Addition) Project.

The 4 MMTPA Integrated Alumina Refinery, to be set up in the vicinity of potential bauxite reserves or operational mines, will produce Smelter Grade (Metallurgical Grade) Alumina, which will help India move towards import substitution. The 30 MMTPA Iron Ore (Value Addition) Project will comprise an iron ore beneficiation plant producing iron ore concentrate, a slurry pipeline for iron ore concentrate slurry and a dewatering/filtration & pellet plant to produce filter cake and pellet.

The iron ore beneficiation plant will be located in Deojhar, in northern Odisha's Keonjhar district, while the pellet plant is to be set up in Dhamra, in the adjoining Bhadrak district. The slurry pipeline will run along the utility corridor of the roads between Deojhar and Dhamra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)