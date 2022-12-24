JUST IN
Adani Ports announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Dubai

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - The Adani Harbour Services (TAHS) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely, The Adani Harbour International DMCC (TAHIDMCC) on 22 December 2022.

TAHIDMCC has been incorporated for the purpose of carrying out the activities relating to barges & tugs charter, marine tours operation, sea freight and ship charter.

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 10:54 IST

