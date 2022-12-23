JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Punjab Alkalies receives Govt. approval for expansion of existing environmental clearance
Business Standard

ITD Cementation India announces cessation of director

Capital Market 

ITD Cementation India announced that Ramola Mahajani has completed her 2nd term as Independent Director on the Board of the Company at the close of business hours on 22 December 2022.

Consequently, she ceases to be an Independent Director of the Company on and from 23 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU