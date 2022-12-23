ITD Cementation India announces cessation of director

ITD Cementation India announced that Ramola Mahajani has completed her 2nd term as Independent Director on the Board of the Company at the close of business hours on 22 December 2022.

Consequently, she ceases to be an Independent Director of the Company on and from 23 December 2022.

