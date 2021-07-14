Adani Ports incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Gangavaram Port

-
-
On 14 July 2021Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company Adani Gangavaram Port on 14 July 2021.
The Company has incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company to construct, develop, maintain, build, equip, hire or otherwise deal with ports, shipyard, jetties, harbours, docks, ship breaking, ship repair, ship building etc at any port in India or elsewhere.
