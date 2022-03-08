Shriram City Union Finance declares second interim dividend

Shriram City Union Finance board during market hours on Tuesday approved a second interim dividend of Rs 27 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, 17 March 2022. The NBFC said that the second interim dividend shall be paid on or before 25 March 2022. The dividend is in addition to earlier dividend declared by the board on 27 October 2021.

Shriram City Union Finance is engaged in the business of financing small and medium enterprises, dispensing loans for acquiring two-wheelers (both new and pre-owned), pre-owned cars, commercial vehicles and loan against pledged jewels. It also provides personal loans. The company is a deposit accepting Non- Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered as a loan vompany with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 3.6% rise in net profit to Rs 310.77 crore on a 18% rise in total income to Rs 1,852.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Shriram City Union were trading 0.05% higher at Rs 1,444.5 on BSE.

