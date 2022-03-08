Shriram City Union Finance declares second interim dividend

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Capital, Shriram City Union to merge with Shriram Transport
Balkrishna Industries fixes record date for interim dividend and special dividend
Shriram City Union Finance subscribes to rights issue of Shriram Housing Finance
Shriram Transport Finance to mull interim dividend on 5 March
Board of K.P.I. Global Infrastructure recommends second interim dividend
-
Shriram City Union Finance board during market hours on Tuesday approved a second interim dividend of Rs 27 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, 17 March 2022. The NBFC said that the second interim dividend shall be paid on or before 25 March 2022. The dividend is in addition to earlier dividend declared by the board on 27 October 2021.
Shriram City Union Finance is engaged in the business of financing small and medium enterprises, dispensing loans for acquiring two-wheelers (both new and pre-owned), pre-owned cars, commercial vehicles and loan against pledged jewels. It also provides personal loans. The company is a deposit accepting Non- Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered as a loan vompany with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 3.6% rise in net profit to Rs 310.77 crore on a 18% rise in total income to Rs 1,852.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Shriram City Union were trading 0.05% higher at Rs 1,444.5 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU