Trident receives US patent for 'Process for Manufacturing Air Rich Yarn and Air Rich Fabric'

Trident has been granted a patent for 'Process for Manufacturing Air Rich Yarn and Air Rich Fabric' by United States Patent Office.

The present invention related to textile manufacturing and more particularly to a process for manufacturing air-rich yarn and air-rich fabric exhibiting high wettability, easy dry ability, quick absorbency, and increased thickness.

This will help the company to deliver its special soft luxury towels, fabrics and sheeting in US Market.

The grant of this patent provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Trident.

