Jindal Steel's Q4 production crosses 2 million tonnes mark

Jindal Steel & Power achieved production of 2.07 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY21 compared to 1.54 MT in Q4 FY20, recording growth of 34%. Sales stood at 1.91 MT in Q4 FY21 compared to 1.39 MT in Q4 FY21, recording growth of 37%.

Exports as a percentage of sales stood at 27% in Q4 FY21 compared to 15% in Q4 FY21.

For FY21, the company achieved 19% growth in production at 7.51 MT compared to 6.30 MT in the corresponding previous period. Sales rose 20% to 7.28 MT in FY21 compared to 6.06 MT in FY20. Exports as a percentage of sales stood at 35% in FY21 compared to 13% in FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)