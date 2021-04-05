Jindal Steel & Power posts highest ever production and sales in FY21

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) has ended the fiscal year on a strong note with sales hitting a new record of 786,000 tonnes in Mar'21 (up 61% y-o-y).

Combination of robust domestic demand, attractive export markets (accounting for 38% of sales) and wide range of products have all contributed to JSPL reporting the steepest rise in monthly sales in FY21.

With Mar'21 production also rising by 21% y-o-y to 730,000 tonnes, 4QFY21 production has comfortably crossed the 2 million tonnes mark for the first time ever (2.07 mt).

The company's operations have displayed resilience in the face of the pandemic, posting the highest ever production and sales in FY21 of 7.51mt (+19% y-o-y) and 7.28mt (+20% y-o-y) respectively. Exports accounted for 35% of sales in FY21 compared to 13% in the prior year.

