Vakrangee partners with Bank of Baroda to appoint women business correspondents

-
ALSO READ
PNC Infratech secures six rural water supply projects worth Rs 2475 cr
Indian Hume Pipe Company secures Rs 550 cr water supply project in UP
Indian Hume Pipe jumps on receiving LoA for water supply schemes in UP
ISGF to launch the first of its kind project in South Asia on Peer to Peer (P2P) Trading of Rooftop Solar Power on Blockchain in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Vakrangee partners with TransUnion CIBIL
-
For providing banking services in Uttar PradeshVakrangee has entered into a partnership arrangement with Bank of Baroda for appointing Women Busincess Correspondents (BC) Sakhis and providing Banking services in Uttar Pradesh.
Vakrangee will be working with Bank of Baroda for the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) to appoint and on-board 1554 BC Sakhis in the Raebareli and Lucknow districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The project, being implemented, is part of UPSRLM's mission to on-board and prioritises Women as BC (Business Correspondent) Sakhis or Banking Agents across all the districts of the state. Vakrangee is one of the partners and facilitators engaged for the project to on-board and provide training and handholding to these BC Sakhis. The project is aimed at improving banking access in rural UP and enhancing the household income of women members.
This will further help in extending the financial inclusion in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Business Correspondents have played a vital role in the current ongoing pandemic acting as a Direct Benefit Transfer collection point and ensuring that the continuous Banking services being available to citizens.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU