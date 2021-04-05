Vakrangee partners with Bank of Baroda to appoint women business correspondents

For providing banking services in Uttar Pradesh

Vakrangee has entered into a partnership arrangement with Bank of Baroda for appointing Women Busincess Correspondents (BC) Sakhis and providing Banking services in Uttar Pradesh.

Vakrangee will be working with Bank of Baroda for the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) to appoint and on-board 1554 BC Sakhis in the Raebareli and Lucknow districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The project, being implemented, is part of UPSRLM's mission to on-board and prioritises Women as BC (Business Correspondent) Sakhis or Banking Agents across all the districts of the state. Vakrangee is one of the partners and facilitators engaged for the project to on-board and provide training and handholding to these BC Sakhis. The project is aimed at improving banking access in rural UP and enhancing the household income of women members.

This will further help in extending the financial inclusion in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Business Correspondents have played a vital role in the current ongoing pandemic acting as a Direct Benefit Transfer collection point and ensuring that the continuous Banking services being available to citizens.

