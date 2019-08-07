JUST IN
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone standalone net profit rises 36.14% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 1204.33 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 36.14% to Rs 489.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 359.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 1204.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1081.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1204.331081.23 11 OPM %66.6640.73 -PBDT875.84669.97 31 PBT747.05555.28 35 NP489.23359.36 36

First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 16:27 IST

