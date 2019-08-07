Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone standalone net profit rises 36.14% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports & SEZ plans USD 650 mn fund mop-up via issuing unsecured notes
Adani Ports board approves raising up to USD 700 mn via foreign currency bonds
Adani Ports board to consider raising up to USD 700 mn via foreign currency bonds
Adani Ports Q4 profit up 41% at Rs 1,314 cr
Moody's assigns Baa3 to Adani Ports' proposed bonds
-
Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 1204.33 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 36.14% to Rs 489.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 359.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 1204.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1081.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1204.331081.23 11 OPM %66.6640.73 -PBDT875.84669.97 31 PBT747.05555.28 35 NP489.23359.36 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU