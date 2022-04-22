Adani Power Ltd Surges 3.97%

Adani Power Ltd has added 97.23% over last one month compared to 21.62% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.63% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd gained 3.97% today to trade at Rs 256.7. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.2% to quote at 4098.53. The index is up 21.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Energy Ltd increased 2.66% and NLC India Ltd added 2.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 95.13 % over last one year compared to the 19.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 257.5 on 22 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.95 on 24 Aug 2021.

